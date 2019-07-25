Menu
Paul Pisasale arrives outside Brisbane District Court. Picture: AAP/Dave Hunt
Council News

Pisasale jailed for extortion

by Kelmeny Fraser
25th Jul 2019 3:58 PM
PAUL Pisasale will spend 12 months in jail for extorting the Sydney taxi driver ex-boyfriend of a Chinese escort he was seeing.

The former Ipswich mayor was given a two-year prison sentence this afternoon, to be suspended after 12 months.

It follows his conviction yesterday on two counts of extortion.

"Your fall from grace has been from a great height and very public," Judge Brad Farr said in his sentencing remarks.

China-born escort Yutian Li, 39, was sentenced to 18 months' prison, suspended after seven months.

A third man, Ipswich lawyer Cameron McKenzie, 37, was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment, suspended after nine months.

