Pitt promises infrastructure focus in new ministerial role

Keith Pitt has been promoted to the frontbench in the latest ministerial shakeup. LUKAS COCH

HINKLER MP Keith Pitt is back on the frontbench less than three months after he was dumped from the Turnbull Government's junior ministry.

In a ministerial shake-up, Mr Pitt was promoted to assistant minister to new Deputy Prime Minister and Nationals leader Michael McCormack on Thursday, working in the Transport and Infrastructure portfolio.

Following the appointment, he said it was an honour "to serve the people of Hinkler as their elected representative and the Deputy Prime Minister."

"Having worked as an engineer, a tradesperson, a farmer, a small business owner and having lived most of my life in regional Australia, I have a deep appreciation of just how important well planned infrastructure and connectivity is," Mr Pitt said.

He said a number of large projects including upgrades to the Bruce Hwy, Inland Rail and water infrastructure would help deliver jobs in regional communities.

"In the coming weeks I will be briefed on these projects, and many others, and believe that large infrastructure projects need to be well planned and value for money for taxpayers," Mr Pitt said.