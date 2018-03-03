Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Keith Pitt has been promoted to the frontbench in the latest ministerial shakeup.
Keith Pitt has been promoted to the frontbench in the latest ministerial shakeup. LUKAS COCH
News

Pitt promises infrastructure focus in new ministerial role

Blake Antrobus
by
3rd Mar 2018 5:00 AM

HINKLER MP Keith Pitt is back on the frontbench less than three months after he was dumped from the Turnbull Government's junior ministry.

In a ministerial shake-up, Mr Pitt was promoted to assistant minister to new Deputy Prime Minister and Nationals leader Michael McCormack on Thursday, working in the Transport and Infrastructure portfolio.

Following the appointment, he said it was an honour "to serve the people of Hinkler as their elected representative and the Deputy Prime Minister."

"Having worked as an engineer, a tradesperson, a farmer, a small business owner and having lived most of my life in regional Australia, I have a deep appreciation of just how important well planned infrastructure and connectivity is," Mr Pitt said.

He said a number of large projects including upgrades to the Bruce Hwy, Inland Rail and water infrastructure would help deliver jobs in regional communities.

"In the coming weeks I will be briefed on these projects, and many others, and believe that large infrastructure projects need to be well planned and value for money for taxpayers," Mr Pitt said.

assistant minister fcpolitics hinkler keith pitt
Fraser Coast Chronicle
Man in court for posting photos of ex on Facebook

Man in court for posting photos of ex on Facebook

Crime The teen cancelled all of his social media accounts since the January incident, a court has heard.

Have you had your hearing checked? It might be time

Have you had your hearing checked? It might be time

Health People are being urged to make their ear health a top priority.

WORLD HEARING DAY: Top seven signs of hearing loss

WORLD HEARING DAY: Top seven signs of hearing loss

Health Is your hearing not what it used to be?

Readers react to croc spotted on Fraser Island

Readers react to croc spotted on Fraser Island

Opinion 'Just don't swim near floating logs.'

Local Partners