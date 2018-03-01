Pitt returned to the frontbench by new Nationals leader

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt has been returned to the frontbrench.

HINKLER MP Keith Pitt has been returned to the Turnbull government frontbench in the wake of Michael McCormack's rise as Nationals leader.

Mr Pitt will be assistant minister to the deputy prime minister, with the swearing in to be held on Monday.

Fellow Nationals MP Darren Chester will also return to the front bench as veterans affairs minister.

"I thank the Prime Minister and the Deputy Prime Minister for the opportunity to serve in the Ministry," Mr Pitt said.

"I look forward to working with the Deputy Prime Minister, Michael McCormack, within the Transport and Infrastructure portfolio.

"Infrastructure and transport are critical areas for all Australians including regional Australians. Having worked as an engineer, a tradesperson, a farmer, a small business owner and having lived most of my life in regional Australia, I have a deep appreciation of just how important well planned infrastructure and connectivity is.

"This portfolio is critical to the Government's efforts to drive jobs, growth and local economies.

"It is an honour to serve the people of Hinkler as their elected representative and the Deputy Prime Minister in a ministerial role within the Coalition Government."