Pitt says: ‘Time to make the deal’

Minister for Resources Keith Pitt at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, February, Tuesday 25, 2020. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

Minister for Resources Keith Pitt at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, February, Tuesday 25, 2020. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

SIGNING the Hinkler Regional Deal should be top of the agenda for new treasurer Cameron Dick.

That’s what Hinkler MP Keith Pitt had to say after the resignation of former deputy premier and treasurer Jackie Trad.

Mr Pitt said Ms Trad had been a “roadblock” for the landmark deal and her resignation opened up opportunities for bipartisanship.

The regional deal has been the subject of much controversy, with Ms Trad adamant the State Government would not partner with the Federal Government, the Fraser Coast Regional Council and the Bundaberg Regional Council unless Maryborough was included.

“For far too long this region has been forgotten about by the Queensland State Labor Government,” Mr Pitt said.

“With the biggest roadblock now gone there is an opportunity for the state to deliver on roads projects under the Hinkler Regional Deal like the Urraween Rd extension.”

The total value of the deal exceeds $260 million, and includes almost $173 million committed by the Federal Government.

Fraser Coast and Bundaberg councils have committed close to $79 million between them while in-kind support has been promised by community and private sector delivery partners.

The State Government has also separately committed $9 million towards key regional transport projects and $2.5 million under the Bruce Highway Safety Package in the region.

A spokesman for the State Government said Mr Pitt “should know that the Urraween Rd extension is not a state government project”.

“More widely, the Palaszczuk Government is also delivering more than $1.9 billion in roads and transport infrastructure for the Wide Bay Burnett region over the next four years, including major projects jointly-funded with the Federal Government on the Bruce Highway,” he said.

“There’s funding in our budget for road projects mentioned in the proposed Hinkler Regional Deal, like for the Torbanlea-Pialba Rd flood mitigation project, Bargara Rd/Princess St upgrade and Isis Highway overtaking lanes.”