Pitt stares down State MP critics of cashless card

HINKLER MP Keith Pitt has challenged his State MP cashless card critics to tell voters they "support taxpayer funds being spent on drugs, alcohol and gambling" in a defence of the cashless welfare card.

The card will be rolled out in Bundaberg and Hervey Bay next year, with about 6700 Hinkler residents to be put on the program.

The proposal has generated substantial criticism from community, local government and state government members through the region.

But Mr Pitt challenged state members who had criticised the card's rollout to tell voters they "support taxpayer funds being spent on drugs, alcohol and gambling" on Wednesday.

"I'm sure they'll (voters) send them a very clear message at the ballot box," Mr Pitt said.

"They're running for state seat; this is a federal rollout.

"We've seen bipartisan support from the Opposition, from everyone apart from the Greens."

Hervey Bay Labor candidate Adrian Tantari, who has been a vocal opponent to the card, said there was no evidence showing "the correlation between people on welfare payments spending their money on gambling or drugs."

He said he wasn't finding any support on the ground for the cashless card in his doorknocking campaigns.

"Can he rule out there will never be a change to the cashless welfare card to include those on aged care or disability support pensions?" Mr Tantari said.

"I'll definitely be on the ground, telling people why the Federal Government is spending hundreds of millions of dollars of taxpayer money on the card for no outcome."