Pizza Hut handing out free pizzas from today

YOU might want to put that diet on hold this weekend - especially if you're a pizza fan.

In response to Domino's decision to ditch the beloved Margherita from their menu - rival fast food chain Pizza Hut will be flogging 10,000 freebies all weekend.

According to their Facebook page, Pizza Hut will be handing out free Margherita's to the first 10 customers in to each store around the country from Friday until Sunday.

So around 10,000 pizzas across the country will be given away.

There's no real catch with this giveaway - except that you will need to go in store to place your order.

Queues are expected to start from 11am around the country - so if you want to avoid disappointment like thousands of MAC cosmetics customers did last weekend - get in line early.

Earlier this week, Domino's pizza announced they will no longer be selling the Margherita from Monday, because people are no longer buy it.

Speaking to news.com.au, Domino's chief executive Don Meij said the business had to make a call - because they can't keep adding options without taking something away.

"It's like any business, if pizzas don't sell, they get deleted," he said.



The Margherita, along with a number of other pizzas, will be deleted in every market except Victoria, which has a "different pizza culture", according to Mr Meij.

The Australian pizza market is currently dominated by Dominos, who have around 600 stores plotted across the country. Their franchise accounts for almost half of the sector, with Pizza Hut coming in second.

Last year, Pizza Hut brought out a significant portion of the troubled Eagle Boys pizza chain after they went into administration, and begun converting some of their stores with Pizza Hut's own branding, boosting their overall store count to more than 320.

Research by IBISWorld predicts revenue growth of 2.3% in the pizza industry from $3.5 billion in 2013-14 to $3.9 billion in 2018-2019.

- with Frank Chung