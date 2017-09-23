30°
Plan to bring skateboarding back to the Bay

GOING PRO: Jared Rees will be attending Skate Titans at Rock Off Hervey Bay next week. FULL STORY: PAGE 28 Alistair Brightman
Matthew McInerney
by

BRING skateboarding back to Hervey Bay.

That is the plan of former Bay skateboarder and entrepreneur Cam Clifford.

Clifford was a major part of the local skateboarding scene when he lived on the Fraser Coast, and has since built the successful company Chameleon Skateboarding.

After several years in the south-east, Clifford will return next week as Chameleon Skateboarding presents Skate Titans at Rock Off Hervey Bay.

"We're keen to re- establish the local skateboarding scene and hopefully build this comp to the point where it brings the top skaters from across Australia,” Clifford said.

The contest is set to attract skateboarders from Toowoomba, Gold Coast, Ballina and parts of Brisbane, and could be one of the major steps towards not only rebuilding the sport at a local level, but could pave the way to future representative stars.

Skateboarding Australia officials will be on hand next week, it is an opportunity for regional Queenslanders to strut their stuff in front of several important figures in the sport.

Skateboarding's inclusion in the Olympic Games program for Tokyo in 2020 could allow the opportunity for a future Olympian to be on show next week.

It is that possible future that has Rock Off Hervey Bay's Tim Earle excited.

The indoor park has diversified its offering, as work at the popular venue, which generally hosts scooter riders, has allowed for it to better welcome local skateboarders.

Earle said the park's first-ever skateboarding event could see a sharp growth in participation.

"I've started getting a few skateboarders back,” Earle said. "We used to have a big skateboarding scene here.

"This will be fantastic.

"A regional kid could rock up and reach a high standard, but the thing with this contest is they can be officially ranked.

"It's hard to pick a competitor who could go well but there's a good bunch of skaters who will be here.”

The event will be held on October 1.

