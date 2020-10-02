Plan to fast-track $18million water storage project near M’boro

(L) Federal MP for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien, Queensland Shadow Minister Tony Perrett and LNP candidate for Maryborough Denis Chapman have outlined the party's plan for water security in Maryborough. Photo: Stuart Fast

AN $18million plan to tackle critical water shortage fears for Maryborough farmers and landholders will be fast-tracked under an LNP Government.

That’s the latest election promise from Shadow Minister for Agricultural Development, Fisheries and Forestry Tony Perrett and Maryborough LNP candidate Denis Chapman.

Wide Bay MP Llew O’Brien announced the Federal Government would fund the project last year as a lifeline to the industry amid fears the MSF Sugar mill would close.

He and the state LNP claim the Palaszczuk Government has not since done its part to get the project off the ground.

While it may not be enough to save mill, the new $18million, 6000 megalitre off-stream water storage project at Glendorf could provide security for an embattled industry which not only relies on sugar cane but is also diversifying into thirsty crops like macadamias.

LNP candidate for Maryborough Denis Chapman said the party was listening to the cane farmers who said they did not have enough water for the industry.

Mr Chapman said the project would prevent critical water shortages in the lower Mary River system.

“With the uncertain future around the Maryborough MSF Mill and cane production in the region, the region needs economic certainty and an assurance of future water for local farmers,” he said

Mr O’Brien welcomed the renewed commitment by the state LNP to use the $18 million in funding that was on the table.

“I going to fight until I’ve got no fight left in me, to make sure we have a vibrant, growing sugar industry in Maryborough,” Mr O’Brien said.

“This is a 6000 mega litre off-stream water storage project that has completely stalled under the Palaszczuk Labor Government’s anti-water and anti-regions agenda.”

State Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders and State Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Anthony Lynham have been contacted for comment.

More to come.