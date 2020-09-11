Plan to keep kids of out of jail, in jobs

ONE NATION: (L) One Nation Senator Pauline Hanson and One Nation Maryborough Candidate Sharon Lohse. Photo: Stuart Fast

ONE NATION: (L) One Nation Senator Pauline Hanson and One Nation Maryborough Candidate Sharon Lohse. Photo: Stuart Fast

ONE Nation candidate for Maryborough Sharon Lohse and party founder, Senator Pauline Hanson have outlined what they see as big issues ahead of the election.

Joined by the One Nation leader in Maryborough on Friday, Ms Lohse said the party's focus this election was improving vocational opportunities for school leavers, reducing unemployment, increasing youth engagement, lowering the cost of living and reducing crime rates.

She said a proactive approach was needed, where high school students were trained in agriculture and manufacturing, using local expertise. Skilled students would then be matched with available local jobs in those industries.

Ms Lohse believed this would go a long way to reducing unemployment and youth crime in the region.

She said youth needed to be engaged in the community and highlighted the work done by the Operation Hard Yakka program at Susan River.

"My commitment to the community is to get funding for this program," she said.

"Through that, we will not be letting students fall through the cracks."

Senator Hanson pledged One Nation would come down very hard on youth crime.

She accused the Palaszczuk Government of letting the youth of the state down, saying more young people had ended up in detention centres.

Ms Hanson said the people of Queensland wanted a change from the two major parties.

"I'm confident we will get members elected to parliament … I hope to God people get behind One Nation," she said.

See what other Maryborough candidates have said about youth crime here.