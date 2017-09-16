28°
Plan to make Fraser Coast All Breeds Show bigger

Fraser Coast All Breeds Show Horse Coordinator Cate Puschmann on Alpine Park High Fashion at another local competition.
MARYBOROUGH Active Riders Club wants to turn the Fraser Coast All Breeds Show into the largest of its type in Queensland.

Show Horse Coordinator Cate Puschmann said the two-day event was growing rapidly each year and attracted competitors and spectators from across Queensland and interstate.

She said the program included an Australian Stock Horse feature show and more than 200 classes where entrants competed in led and ridden workouts for prize money, trophy rugs, garlands, prizes and ribbons.

"Some of the beautiful horse breeds that will be on show this year include Arabians, Quarter horses, Warmbloods, Thoroughbreds, Welsh ponies, Baroque breeds and Miniature ponies,” Puschmann said.

"So much time is dedicated to these horses ensuring they are ready for competition and they are a credit to the owners who present them.”

She said the Maryborough Showgrounds and Equestrian Park event was free for spectators, started at 8am each day, and was expected to finish about 4pm on Saturday and 3pm on Sunday.

"We encourage anyone who likes horses or has an interest in horses to come,” Puschmann said.

Food vans, trade stalls and charity organisations would also be at the show, she said.

This year's event will include beginner classes to encourage less experienced horses and competitors, particularly children, to have a go.

"We all have to start somewhere and it's just beautiful to see the mums and dads bringing the young ones out on lead line into the ring,” Puschmann said.

"Ribbons go to sixth for all classes and we ensure that all beginners receive a ribbon for their efforts.”

About 75 horse will compete at the event, to be held on October 7-8, 2017.

