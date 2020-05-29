UPGRADE: Plan to replace fairy lights in M’boro CBD

A PLAN to replace the fairy lights in the trees around the Maryborough City Hall precinct will be developed by the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

At its meeting this week the council agreed to have an electrical design developed to upgrade and replace the lights; and list the replacement program for consideration in Council's 10 year Capital Works Plan.

It is estimated that the ageing lighting system could be replaced with a modern, more resilient and suitable lighting product about $100,000.

"The existing tree lights in Maryborough have been in place for many years, and although they have been maintained regularly, they have aged poorly due to climactic conditions and general wear and tear," Cr Daniel Sanderson said.

"The City Hall lights, currently powered from an overhead cable from the City Hall, could easily be powered through new conduits installed as part of the recent Kent Street road upgrade works.

"Taking the power from the newly installed underground system in Kent Street would improve the streetscape by removing the overhead wires in front of City Hall."

Indicative cost estimations indicate the LED lights for the 18 trees around the City Hall and in Lennox Street would cost about $70,000 and in-ground LED up lights would cost about $30,000.

"Tree lighting projects across the region have been well received," Cr Sanderson said.

"The lights especially add to the atmosphere in the festive season and highlight some of the historic figs trees that grow within the CBD that add so much to the landscape character of Maryborough."