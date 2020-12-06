Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Lighting the way: Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour presents the Christmas Street sign to residents of Kingfisher Drive, Oakhurst, on the outskirts of Maryborough.
Lighting the way: Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour presents the Christmas Street sign to residents of Kingfisher Drive, Oakhurst, on the outskirts of Maryborough.
News

PLAN YOUR ROUTE: Christmas trail lights up the Fraser Coast

Stuart Fast
6th Dec 2020 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

IT’S beginning to feel a lot like Christmas on the Fraser Coast with more than 100 houses listed as part of the Light Up the Fraser Coast 2020 trail.

“Some of the displays are truly breathtaking,” Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said.

“Residents have been working for weeks to install lights and build their displays.

“I really encourage people to go and have a look to appreciate the hard work that has gone into making the displays.

“They add so much atmosphere to the Christmas season.”

Council is urging resident to stay COVID safe when viewing the displays.

“If you can stay in your car, please do. If you do get out to have a closer look please remember your social distancing,” Cr Seymour said.

This year, the winner of Christmas Street was Kingfisher Drive in Oakhurst on the outskirts of Maryborough.

Cr Seymour presented the Christmas Street sign to the residents on Wednesday afternoon.

Maps outlining the houses in the trail can be viewed from the Council’s website at www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au/festive.

Residents can also see the Fraser Coast Regional Council Christmas trees.

The Maryborough tree in front of the City Hall will be lit from Sunday, November 29, and the Hervey Bay tree at the Seafront Oval will be lit from Friday, December 4.

More Stories

fccouncil fchristmas fcnews
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PREPARE TO LEAVE: Conditions at Happy Valley set to worsen

        PREPARE TO LEAVE: Conditions at Happy Valley set to worsen

        News QFES issues warning for Happy Valley, here’s what you need to know

        Two new cases in Qld as Hunt issues plea

        Premium Content Two new cases in Qld as Hunt issues plea

        Health Save grandma: Plea for young Aussies to get the jab

        Relief on the way after scorching heatwave

        Premium Content Relief on the way after scorching heatwave

        Weather Relief on the way after scorching heatwave

        EXPLAINED: How fireys are using water bomber in Fraser fire

        Premium Content EXPLAINED: How fireys are using water bomber in Fraser fire

        News “We’re going to take every opportunity to slow the spread of the fire,” says QFES...