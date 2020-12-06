PLAN YOUR ROUTE: Christmas trail lights up the Fraser Coast

Lighting the way: Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour presents the Christmas Street sign to residents of Kingfisher Drive, Oakhurst, on the outskirts of Maryborough.

IT’S beginning to feel a lot like Christmas on the Fraser Coast with more than 100 houses listed as part of the Light Up the Fraser Coast 2020 trail.

“Some of the displays are truly breathtaking,” Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said.

“Residents have been working for weeks to install lights and build their displays.

“I really encourage people to go and have a look to appreciate the hard work that has gone into making the displays.

“They add so much atmosphere to the Christmas season.”

Council is urging resident to stay COVID safe when viewing the displays.

“If you can stay in your car, please do. If you do get out to have a closer look please remember your social distancing,” Cr Seymour said.

This year, the winner of Christmas Street was Kingfisher Drive in Oakhurst on the outskirts of Maryborough.

Cr Seymour presented the Christmas Street sign to the residents on Wednesday afternoon.

Maps outlining the houses in the trail can be viewed from the Council’s website at www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au/festive.

Residents can also see the Fraser Coast Regional Council Christmas trees.

The Maryborough tree in front of the City Hall will be lit from Sunday, November 29, and the Hervey Bay tree at the Seafront Oval will be lit from Friday, December 4.