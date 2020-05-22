Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Plane crashes with 107 on board

by AFP, Reuters, News Corp Australia Network
22nd May 2020 10:46 PM

A Pakistan passenger plane with more than 100 people believed to be on board crashed in the southern city of Karachi, the country's aviation authority said.

Images aired on national television showed the Pakistan International Airlines flight had smashed into a residential area today, with clouds of thick black smoke billowing from the site.

"The plane crashed in Karachi. We are trying to confirm the number of passengers but initially it is 99 passengers and eight crew members," said Abdul Sattar Khokhar, the spokesman for the country's aviation authority, adding that the flight was coming from Lahore.

There were no immediate reports on the number of casualties but officials said they feared many dead.

More on this story here.

editors picks pakistan international airlines plane crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Loved stream train blows the whistle...literally

        premium_icon Loved stream train blows the whistle...literally

        News Maryborough’s famous engine celebrates it’s 21st birthday.

        Border closure means rare tourism opportunity for Coast

        premium_icon Border closure means rare tourism opportunity for Coast

        News The restricted radius brings the Fraser Coast into focus

        Fraser Coast council to share in $1.8 billion funding boost

        premium_icon Fraser Coast council to share in $1.8 billion funding boost

        Council News The investment will support local jobs and businesses

        Three killed as car erupts in fireball in horrific Qld crash

        premium_icon Three killed as car erupts in fireball in horrific Qld crash

        News Police are reportedly investigating if speed was a factor