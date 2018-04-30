Menu
Environment

Planned burns on Woody Island

30th Apr 2018 12:00 AM

RANGERS will be conducting burns on the Woody Island section of the Great Sandy National Park from Monday until the end of May.

The burn will take place between Hervey Bay and Fraser Island, and smoke may be visible from mainland.

The aim of this burn is to reduce the volume of forest fuels and the subsequent intensity of potential wildfires.

This will help protect the island's heritage listed light houses and associated axillary buildings, and create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas within the park.
 

