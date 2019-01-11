Menu
BIG CHANGES: Fisheries Minister Mark Furner, right, in Maryborough yesterday with MP Bruce Saunders.
BIG CHANGES: Fisheries Minister Mark Furner, right, in Maryborough yesterday with MP Bruce Saunders.
Planned fishing restrictions met with mixed reactions

PLANS to enforce possession limits on fish and crab species and heavier regulation of the fishing industry is dividing opinion on the Fraser Coast.

But Fisheries Minister Mark Furner insists the proposal will create a "sustainable fisheries culture and industry” in the future.

The controversial reforms, revealed in Maryborough yesterday, propose splitting the trawl industry into five regions, imposing quotas on crab and fish species and introducing by-catch reduction devices, among other recommendations.

Commercial anglers have voiced their outrage at the plans, claiming it will limit their intake and lead to issues like pulse fishing and over-regulation.

But recreational anglers say the changes are needed to preserve stocks in Fraser Coast waters and ensure industry compliance.

Mr Furner told the Chronicle more compliance throughout the commercial and recreational sectors was needed.

"The feedback we've received from the majority of stakeholders is we cannot sit back and do nothing,” Mr Furner said.

"We share this resource, it is a Queensland resource everyone enjoys and we need to make sure it's sustainable into the future.”

The State Government is expected to implement the reforms in September.

