A PLANNED power outage is affecting almost 300 Fraser Coast customers.

Ergon's Outage Finder shows crews are working on-site at Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

Power was switched off for more than 250 customers in Pialba, Urraween and Nikenbah, while 35 customers are affected at Bidwill and Tinana.

The loss of supply is to allow for maintenance, with an expected fix time of 1pm today.