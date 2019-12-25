Planning for 2020 under way after mixed BRL season Planning for 2020 under way after mixed season

RUGBY LEAGUE: The 2019 Bundaberg Rugby League season produced mixed results for Fraser Coast clubs.

The Maryborough Wallaroos finished fourth on the ladder after a seven wins and one draw.

The club is continuing to plan for the future, blooding several under-18 players throughout the year.

At the time of gong to print a coach was yet to be named for the next season.

A consistent performance from the Maryborough club is tipped for season 2020.

The Hervey Bay Seagulls bounced back in 2019 after a tumultuous 2018 when they collected the wooden spoon.

Fai Sami took the reigns as coach and will return in 2020.

It looks promising for the Hervey Bay club moving into 2020 with the under-18 team winning the 2019 BRL premiership.

Rookie of the year, Tyson Miller will not return as he has secured a contract with Wynnum Manly.

Maryborough Brothers seniors may have played their last match in the Bundaberg Rugby League.

Fielding an A-grade side, the club failed to win a match and, after forfeiting repeatedly, withdrew from the 2019 competition.

It is unknown at this stage if they will field a team in 2020.

The 2020 season make-up is still up in the air.

Lastly, the Burnett Cutters and Isis Devils were advised that their appeals to play in the 2020 Bundaberg Rugby League competition had failed.

Both clubs are considering their options for the upcoming season.