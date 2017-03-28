Planning to host NAIDOC Week events? Grants are available

FRASER Coast organisations planning to host NAIDOC Week activities are invited to apply for funding.

NAIDOC Week celebrates the history, culture and achievements of Indigenous Australians and will be held nationally July 2-9.

Idea of events that groups could host includes community marches, cultural business exhibitions and festivals.

This year's theme is Our Languages Matter which focuses on the importance of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander languages.

For more information on the grants and to apply, go to the Prime Minister and Cabinet website here.

Applications are now open and will close April 27.