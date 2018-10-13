Plans for new timber plant in Maryborough revealed

EXPANSION: Hyne Timber CEO Jon Kleinschmidt (L) with Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders and Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour.

UP TO 42 new jobs are in line for Maryborough when a new glue laminated timber plant is built over the coming weeks.

Hyne Timber announced the $20-million expansion to its existing plant in Maryborough's Industrial Estate on Friday.

The new plant, partly funded by the State Government's Jobs and Regional Growth fund, will focus on the production of glue laminated timber.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said the expansion would make Hyne Timber one of the the largest glue laminated timber manufacturers in the Southern Hemisphere and allow them to expand their product to target larger scale, national construction projects.

"This project will open doors for this great company... leading to more jobs and opportunities for Maryborough locals," Mr Saunders said.

"The company is a major employer in the Wide Bay Burnett region with more than 300 local staff, making it a valuable economic asset for the Maryborough community and surrounding area."

Hyne Timber Chief Executive Officer John Kleinschmidt said the investment had never been more timely.

"We have been experiencing an increase in demand for glue laminated timber products so this new capability can increase volumes and improve speed of delivery," Mr Kleinschmidt said.

"Increased capability here in Australia will be a game changer for the construction sector and a very positive area of growth for Maryborough."

The new glue laminated timber plant is expected to be finished about mid-2019, according to the company.

The investment comes amid growing interest in Maryborough's timber industry, which has remained a rare constant as the manufacturing industry continues to feel the pain of lost rail contracts over the years.

In March, the Federal Government granted $1.75million to Dale and Meyer's Maryborough Sawmill for a production line to develop laminated timber products.

Last year, plans for a new timber fire station were announced by Hyne Timber.