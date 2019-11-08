Plans for Scrub Hill Farm to be rejuvenated
ONE of the issues within the Hervey Bay community leading to over-representation in the court system for indigenous youth is unemployment, according to a local justice group.
Marigurim Yalaam Indigenous Corporation Community Justice Group is collaborating with Scrub Hill Community Farm to start a program to get young people off the streets and into work rejuvenating the facility.
Once a hub of activity where people, particularly indigenous youth, could come and volunteer and upskill themselves, the farm is a shell of its former self as funding dried up.
The facility also used to provide a ‘work for the dole’ program as well as a community service program and still has the facilities for growing organic vegetables and also distilling tea-tree oil, among other things.
Long-time volunteer Norm Barney said people who would come for the programs would leave with more skills than they came with, something he would love to see return.