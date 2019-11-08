Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Norm Barney who has worked at Scrub Hill Farm for about 15 years with Uncle Steve Vea Vea who has also dedicated his time to the farm.
Norm Barney who has worked at Scrub Hill Farm for about 15 years with Uncle Steve Vea Vea who has also dedicated his time to the farm.
News

Plans for Scrub Hill Farm to be rejuvenated

Jessica Lamb
8th Nov 2019 3:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE of the issues within the Hervey Bay community leading to over-representation in the court system for indigenous youth is unemployment, according to a local justice group.

Marigurim Yalaam Indigenous Corporation Community Justice Group is collaborating with Scrub Hill Community Farm to start a program to get young people off the streets and into work rejuvenating the facility.

Once a hub of activity where people, particularly indigenous youth, could come and volunteer and upskill themselves, the farm is a shell of its former self as funding dried up.

The facility also used to provide a ‘work for the dole’ program as well as a community service program and still has the facilities for growing organic vegetables and also distilling tea-tree oil, among other things.

Long-time volunteer Norm Barney said people who would come for the programs would leave with more skills than they came with, something he would love to see return.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What the indigenous Bay justice group have planned in the future

        premium_icon What the indigenous Bay justice group have planned in the...

        News FROM having two support staff at the court to eventually establishing a Murri Court, the Marigurim Yalaam indigenous Corporation Community Justice Group knows what...

        Meet the justice group determined to make change in the Bay

        premium_icon Meet the justice group determined to make change in the Bay

        News THE relaunched not-for-profit Marigurim Yalaam Inidgenious Corporation Community...

        8 things to do on the Fraser Coat this weekend

        8 things to do on the Fraser Coat this weekend

        News Check out our list of things to do in the region this weekend