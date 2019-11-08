Plans for Scrub Hill Farm to be rejuvenated

Norm Barney who has worked at Scrub Hill Farm for about 15 years with Uncle Steve Vea Vea who has also dedicated his time to the farm.

ONE of the issues within the Hervey Bay community leading to over-representation in the court system for indigenous youth is unemployment, according to a local justice group.

Marigurim Yalaam Indigenous Corporation Community Justice Group is collaborating with Scrub Hill Community Farm to start a program to get young people off the streets and into work rejuvenating the facility.

Once a hub of activity where people, particularly indigenous youth, could come and volunteer and upskill themselves, the farm is a shell of its former self as funding dried up.

The facility also used to provide a ‘work for the dole’ program as well as a community service program and still has the facilities for growing organic vegetables and also distilling tea-tree oil, among other things.

Long-time volunteer Norm Barney said people who would come for the programs would leave with more skills than they came with, something he would love to see return.