Plans for Urangan Community Centre expansion forge ahead

The expansion of Urangan Community Centre is underway.

Fundraising is continuing as plans to expand Urangan Community Centre forge ahead.

The centre, located at the Hervey Bay Botanic Gardens, will undergo a substantial expansion, with a focus on wellness and wellbeing after receiving a $1.5 million grant from the Federal Government.

It will be known as the Tree House: Urangan Community Wellness Centre.

Recently it was announced local firm Metcalfe Constructions had been awarded the tender for the centre’s expansion.

Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre chief executive Tanya Stevenson said while the $1.5 million Federal Government grant announced in September 2020 would cover the immediate building expenses, funds were still needed for the fit-out of the building, to make it safe and useful into the future.

Ms Stevenson said basics like security cameras and office furniture were needed, as well as elements like artworks and other decorations, to make the space a positive and calming wellness hub.

She said there was a fundraising goal of $160,000 to make the centre as valuable as it could be to the community.

To aid in fundraising efforts, HBNC has launched a Buy a Brick campaign, giving members of the community the opportunity to leave a permanent mark on the building by purchasing a uniquely engraved paver for $50.

HBNC is also hosting the Tree House Ball – a gala event held at Hervey Bay Boat Club’s Fraser Room.

All proceeds from ticket sales will go towards to centre’s redevelopment.

While the event is sold out, members of the public are invited to participate in an auction on the night, with the marquee item being one of football legend David Beckham’s boots.

Email marketing@hbnc.com.au to find out about registering for the auction.

Ms Stevenson said the expansion would help to meet the needs of community members across all sectors and allow for the provision of a holistic wellness hub.

“The Fraser Coast has significant socio-economic issues across all multiple demographics and we will

be working closely with other health and social services to support our local community through the

delivery of support groups, domestic violence retreats and other wellness programs,” Ms Stevenson

said.

“The Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre has managed the Urangan Community Centre for more than 10 years for the purpose of providing a hub for community programs, activities and facilities, and the expansion will allow existing services to expand their delivery and create new opportunities for our community.”

Key website links

Buy a Brick campaign: https://www.hbnc.com.au/shop/buy-a-brick

Tree House Ball: https://www.hbnc.com.au/Event/ucc-ball-fundraiser

Urangan Community Centre appeal: https://www.hbnc.com.au/appeal/the-tree-house-appeal

For more information please call the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre on 4194 3000.

Originally published as Plans for Urangan Community Centre expansion forge ahead