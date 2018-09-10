Plans for waste centre near Hervey Bay lodged to council

Plans for a new waste centre (not pictured) in Takura have been lodged to the council.

A NEW waste centre could be developed along one of Hervey Bay's major thoroughfares after a development application was lodged with the council.

The documents outline the construction of a waste disposal centre in a lot along Tornablea Pialba Rd in Takura, about 10km east of the Bruce Hwy and 20km west of Hervey Bay.

The site area occupies about 77.244ha.

If built, the centre would be able to handle general and regulated waste, including construction and demolition waste, infectious substances, food processing waste and treatment tank sludges.

WASTE CENTRE: Aerial images revealing the location of the new waste centre in Takura. Blake Antrobus

"It is anticipated that the incoming waste will be sourced from Hervey Bay, but also from various other centres around the Fraser Coast district," the documents read.

"Landscaping products will also be predominantly supplied to Hervey Bay."

Four staff members are anticipated to work at the site, with about three loads per day expected over the six day week operation of the plant.

"It can be assumed that receivals of waste are distributed throughout the working day, with one inward and one outward trip for each occurring in the AM peak," the documents read.

It is not known if the council will vote on the development at their next meeting.

Infrastructure councillor Denis Chapman said the development allow people to safely dispose of any hazardous materials.

"It would stop a lot of material from becoming landfill, which we've got to minimise as a council," Cr Chapman said.