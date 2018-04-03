Menu
Acting Mayor George Seymour searches to add more free public wifi spaces
Council News

Plans for more free public Wi-Fi on the Fraser Coast

3rd Apr 2018 8:10 AM

ACTING Mayor George Seymour is looking at ways to implement free publicly accessible Wi-Fi in parks and other public spaces. 

"We have just made Wi-Fi connections at the libraries free and I am looking at ways to extend this to other sites" Cr Seymour said.

"This would be very good for tourism but also for local residents."

Brisbane currently has 22 parks with Wi-Fi hotspots, there are many more free Wi-Fi spots across the State, including in National Parks. 

"This is a worthwhile service that I think we could easily implement" Cr Seymour said.

"We know that tourists look for these spots and can then promote our region through social media" he said.

There has been a massive increase in the number of hotspots across Australia.

"We have lagged behind on the Fraser Coast with free public Wi-Fi hotspots, and I want to change that" Cr Seymour.

