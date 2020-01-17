Menu
Native Title Agreement – Doctor Fiona Foley with her design for the Butchulla People Land and Sea Claim. Photo: Cody Fox
News

Plans revealed for Fraser Island Butchulla memorial

Carlie Walker
17th Jan 2020 12:01 AM
ELEVEN different elements would form the memorial to the horrific Christmas massacre carried out against the Butchulla people in 1851.

Each piece would represent one day of the attack, which began on Christmas Eve.

Butchulla woman and artist Dr Fiona Foley has had a vision for a possible monument to those lives lost for some time.

She envisions the memorial would cost about $2 million and would stand about five metres.

It would be located at Indian Head, the place where Europeans and the Butchulla people saw one another first.

A push is also underway to secure funding for a monument in Maryborough, where much of the conflict between the indigenous people and settlers took place.

Butchulla elder Glen Miller is fighting for a monument in Maryborough.

He is unsure what the monument would look like at this stage, but said he would consult with other members of the community regarding the design.

