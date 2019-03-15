Plans shored up for six-bed hospice on Fraser Coast

BIG HOSPICE PLANS: Secretary of the Fraser Coast Hospice Association Jasine Leslie has welcomed the announcement of a new hospice as a major boost for the struggling palliative care sector.

BIG HOSPICE PLANS: Secretary of the Fraser Coast Hospice Association Jasine Leslie has welcomed the announcement of a new hospice as a major boost for the struggling palliative care sector. Blake Antrobus

A NEW six-bed hospice, providing 24-hour care to terminally ill residents, will be built on the Fraser Coast.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt pledged $7 million to the project yesterday, which also covers three years of operational funding.

It will be one of the Fraser Coast's first treatment centres to provide palliative care outside the region's hospitals.

The announcement comes as welcome relief for the Fraser Coast Hospice Association with secretary Jasine Leslie saying there was a dire need to improve palliative care.

"About 80 per cent of people would love to die at home, but only about 16 per cent actually achieve that,” Ms Leslie said.

"That's because of the increased pressure and struggle families have in those last days of caring.

"To make it the best next thing for them is to provide a home-like situation where the carers can become like family again and there's specialist nurse care available.”

Ms Leslie said the new hospice could come to fruition in about a year to 18 months. The Fraser Coast Regional Council will also approach the project with the Federal Government and the Hospice Association to provide funding and land.

Mr Pitt said specialist care for people nearing the end of their life was a major issue on the Fraser Coast.

"The special care needs required for a terminal patient can be complicated and often not available at home, which results in people ending up in hospital,” Mr Pitt said.

"Partnerships with the local education sector will mean many allied health, nursing or personal carer students can do placements at the hospice.”