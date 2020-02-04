Plans to avoid local tourism get stranded

The Fraser Coast Tourism and Events are making plans for any possible shortfall of international tourists not holidaying in the region. (AAP Image/Josh Woning)

The Fraser Coast Tourism and Events are making plans for any possible shortfall of international tourists not holidaying in the region. (AAP Image/Josh Woning)

THE coronavirus Chinese flight ban to Australia will not see Fraser Coast tourism stranded for visitors over the next 12 months by implementing strategic targeting on domestic markets.

Overseas visitors make up 12 per cent of Fraser Coast tourism and already Fraser Coast Tourism and Events is looking at marketing plans to make up for any international tourism shortfall.

General manager Martin Simons said there has been some cancellations with international tourists.

“We are not a big Asian destination here but have seen some international tourism such as USA tourists cancel their trips here,” he said.

“It’s pretty concerning how this could be around for up to 12 months and have the effect it will on international travel in general.”

The Australian Government has denied entry to Australia for those who have left or transited through mainland China from February 1 because of the coronavirus.

Far north Queensland and the Gold Coast has seen a serious downturn with international tourist numbers due to the coronavirus travel ban.

Queensland Tourism Minister Kate Jones said campaigns were being launched to encourage Queenslanders to holiday locally.

There are about 900,030 overnight trippers to the Fraser Coast region with 800,000 domestic and 100,030 international.

Mr Simons said it will be a tough challenge ahead, but plans are being made to address any problems.

“Tourism is a multi-leg game and there is now a push for people to holiday local and we are just up the road from three-quarters of Queensland population. We will be marketing the Fraser Coast as a holiday destination of choice for them and places like Sydney,” he said.

“While tourism here will not be directly impacted like it has in other regions there will be some but we are working on plans to get around any drop in numbers.”