Relish Food & Wine Festival - 6 yr olds (L) Ellie Ridgley, Abby Edwards and Fia Ridgley from Hervey Bay
Relish Food & Wine Festival - 6 yr olds (L) Ellie Ridgley, Abby Edwards and Fia Ridgley from Hervey Bay Alistair Brightman

Food & Entertainment

Plans underway to build on popular Maryborough festival

Carlie Walker
by
7th Jun 2019 12:01 AM
PLANS are already being made for next year's Relish Food and Wine Festival after this year's event was hailed a success.

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events general manager Martin Simons said he had received mostly positive feedback after the weekend's event, with the only complaints stemming from the location of the festival.

"Not everyone is happy with us not using Queens Park," he said.

But the Mary River parklands and Wharf St had combined to create a great atmosphere on the day, Mr Simons said.

This year a few changes were made to the schedule, with the annual long lunch off the menu.

"It had run its course a bit," Mr Simons said.

Instead the focus was on the Bond Store's Gin Joint, which was sold out.

Mr Simons said he thought the mix of stalls, activities and entertainment had worked well.

"We look every year to build and improve," he said.

Sometimes aspects of the event had to be reinvented and revamped, but the team was pleased with the festival, which was attended by 3500 people.

"We would like to see that crowd build and to attract more people from outside the region," Mr Simons said.
 

