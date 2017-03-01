Plant sale to be a monthly feature for Fraser Coast

Deputy mayor George Seymour with members from the council's Community Environment Program, ahead of the native plant sale this Thursday.

BE SURE to go along to the Hervey Bay Botanic Gardens on Thursday, for the Fraser Coast Community Nursery's first monthly excess plant sale.

Volunteers and council staff will help with the sale of excess stock, with plenty of local native plants to go around.

Coastal Garden Guides and other handouts will be available, as well as information about volunteering, upcoming workshops and other group activities.

"The market sale will be a good opportunity for members of the community to familiarise themselves with what grows well in their area and what makes a good habitat for native wildlife,” deputy mayor George Seymour said.

The first market runs this Thursday from 9am-11am. For more information contact council's community environment officer on 1300 79 49 29.