EXPAND YOUR KNOWLEDGE: Judith and Nullabill Speedy are running an hour-long indigenous cultural experience tour at Fraser Coast Cultural Centre every Friday in January. Cody Fox
Planting cultural seeds at Bay centre

11th Jan 2019 12:10 AM

DO YOU know why a didgeridoo is actually called a yidaki?

What about the secret of how to carry a coolamon on your head?

For 30 years, Nullabill Speedy has visited almost every state in Australia sharing knowledge of our First Nations People.

A proud Kooma man hailing from Boolon in southwest Queensland, Mr Speedy encourages families to join him and Judith Speedy as they guide tours at the Fraser Coast Cultural Centre every Friday until the end of January.

The hour-long experience features explanations of First Nations People's history and culture, tasting some bush tucker and learning how to throw a boomerang.

"We walk in the gardens around the cultural centre for about 25 minutes and I show the raw version of things like lemon myrtle, wattle seeds and native river mint before we taste some foods inside with them cooked,” Mr Speedy said.

"Once we taste the food we do a cultural participation experience. I want to give people the confidence to go to Aboriginal communities and interact with them, let them know our history in a gentle way.

"As I am not one of the native Butchulla people, I asked permission to tell our general First Nations People history.”

Visit ourfrasercoast.com.au/Cultural-Centre/Whats-On for more information. Call 4197 4206 to book as places are limited. Groups of five are $50, adults $15, children $10, under five free.

