Plastic bags out, canvas bags in

IT MIGHT be suitable to change the lyrics of Katy Perry's 2010 song Firework from "do you ever feel like a plastic bag" to "do you ever feel like a canvas bag" -at least in Queensland come July 1, 2018.

Why? Because State Parliament has officially banned the use of plastic bags in Queensland after new laws were passed unanimously on Tuesday night.

I can hear those turtles clapping their fins with joy already.

I'm pleased to hear parliament has taken action to help the environment and our precious marine life.

I do, however, wonder how realistic the ban is.

I'd go as far as comparing plastic bags to cane toads by saying they're everywhere and nearly impossible to get rid of.

I myself have a plastic bag filled with plastic bags underneath my kitchen sink ready to be used as bin liners and as much as I try to take canvas bags to shops when I get my groceries I always forget them in the boot of my car.

Another case of out of sight, out of mind.

I really do hope other states follow suit because I have seen far too many plastic bags floating around the streets and along the shoreline just waiting to be picked up by a passer-by and thrown in the bin.

Too many beautiful creatures of the sea are suffering from a human's laziness.

As Tim Minchin put it so eloquently in his catchy song - "take your canvas bags to the supermarket".

Topics:  canvas bags fcopinion plastic bag ban queensland parliament

Fraser Coast Chronicle
