Plastic dumping: Don’t care? If you eat sea salt you should!

HUMANS are dumping plastics into the oceans at a rate of one tonne per minute, killing a million sea birds annually from ingested plastics accumulation in their gut.

The rate of dumping is expected to double by 2030 and double again by 2050.

A new accumulation of ocean plastics has been found in a largely unstudied part of the South Pacific Ocean.

The South Pacific Gyre is about ten years younger in plastics accumulation than the North Pacific Gyre, but is already one million square kilometres in size.

The plastics are mainly, but not exclusively, microparticles resembling confetti.

Don't care? If you eat sea salt you should!

Commercial salt brands from eight countries have been found to contain between 1 and 10 grams of anthropogenic sourced plastic microparticles (smaller than 149 micrograms) per kilogram. Most commonly polypropylene.

Biodegradable and non-toxic hemp plastic is an alternative to fossil fuel derived plastics, but in our fervent sycophantic eagerness to follow the USA in all things American, an agricultural product used by humans for millennia is prohibited and its benefits cast into oblivion.

- DIETER MOECKEL - Wonbah