PLATE VERSUS PLATE: State of Origin pasta in Hervey Bay

IT'S STATE versus state and plate versus plate with footy fettuccine



A new State of Origin battleground has emerged in Hervey Bay: footy fettuccine.



Chef Nate Crowd of Fraser Coast Artisan Pasta has created maroon and blue fettuccine for Cobbers Cove Cave on the Esplanade in Pialba to serve to fans who want to show their true colours.



"I'm a Queensland supporter and I'm mad for anything Queensland," he said.



And how does Mr Crowd turn the pasta the vibrant shades of maroon and blue?



"It's a secret," he said.



"It's tastes just like our regular fettuccine which is made with one-hundred-percent Australian durum semolina."



Cobbers Cove Café owner Leanne Twite said they would keep a tally of the maroon and blue pasta sold to patrons at dinner time and announce a winner at end of the State of Origin series in July.



"Customers will be able to pre-order the fettucine fresh for home and their State of Origin parties or with any type of sauce they like, from carbonara to bolognaise, while dining at the café," she said.



"It's a bit of fun for everyone to get into the spirit of the State of Origin."



And who does Ms Twite think will win the culinary contest? "Queensland of course," she said.



The café is open for dinner from Thursday night to Monday night from 5pm.

