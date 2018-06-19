Platform for buskers

The Red G Strings (from left) Roger Pilkington, Helen Gillespie, Kerrie Marshall, Janet Farnham, Loren Niwa and Bob Marshall will compete in the busking competition at the Burrum Coal Discovery Festival.

The Red G Strings (from left) Roger Pilkington, Helen Gillespie, Kerrie Marshall, Janet Farnham, Loren Niwa and Bob Marshall will compete in the busking competition at the Burrum Coal Discovery Festival. Alistair Brightman

WHETHER you are a seasoned busker or a newcomer, what better way to show off your talent than at this year's 5th annual Burrum Coal Discovery Festival's busking competition.

Third place competition winners at last year's festival, the Red G-Strings, said they had an absolute ball.

"There were so many people coming up and chatting to us and enjoying what we were singing,” member Kerrie Marshall said.

"It was excellent and we were really excited to come a place.”

From playing at the festival the group entered in the Seniors Talent Show in Hervey Bay, winning a section and were invited to play at the Ukulele Festival in the Sunshine Coast.

"We were noticed and seen,” Kerrie said.

"I think it's a great opportunity to have some fun, practise in some open space, let people get to know you and support the coal festival.

"It's all about the fun of the day.

"Winning is great but it is only secondary.

"If we win this year, we'll only spend the money on going to another festival.”

Kerrie said busking was one the the best platforms for getting to know if people like your stuff and can lead to invitations to play at other places.

The Howard and District Progress Association will be organising the competition for the second year.

"This year we have decided to split the format into two classes - open and under 16-years,” association secretary Pamela Evans said.

"Buskers will be given a time and a place where they will set up their act which can be anything from juggling to a puppet show.

"We don't allow fire breathing or sword swallowing - that's our limitations.

"It has to be PG so no body-part puppetry.”

The open class prize is $700, $500 and $250 and under 16s $500, $300 and $150.

"We are giving away a fair bit of money - its really big.”

By rules and regulations entrants must have a busking permit which can be purchased from the Fraser Coast Regional Council for $17.25. Registration for the Busking Competition close on July 14.

For more information visit facebook.com/events/ 17088613 3715519/ or secretar @howard progress.org.au.