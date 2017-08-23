70 years: Not going to bed angry secret to long marriage

Hard work, keeping busy and never going to bed angry is how Hervey Bay's Ken and Maisie Briskey have enjoyed and committed to 70 years of wedded bliss.

HARD continuous work was the glue that kept Hervey Bay couple together but not going to bed angry was how they stayed wedded for 70 years.

Ken and Maisie Briskey both grew up on dairy farms in the Darling Downs and together started their own dairy where they raised five children.

The couple lived in a small community and so worked together with neighbours - especially when holidaying.

The Briskey's holidayed in Hervey Bay on a regular basis and after retiring Ken and Maisie moved permanently to the seaside town on August 26, 1973.

They still have many memories of their hard-working days on the dairy including Ken riding through a storms with hail the size of tennis balls and Maisie shooting a dead snake dead.

With the couples work ethics, Ken and Maisie found many interests in the Bay.

They loved their old time dances and were regulars at the Darling Downs but when they moved they started lawn bowls.

"I volunteered as a providore behind the bar at the Urangan Bowls Club for seven years," Ken said.

"We played a lot of bowls and competed as a team and did a lot of work when the club was in its infancy."

Maisie also volunteered at her local Anglican Church playing the organ and singing in the choir.

She also performed in a few skits for the Hervey Bay's QCWA where she was also a member in the Darling Downs.

And not to be outdone Maisie knits all day these days, with a machine.

"I have knitted hundreds of jumpers, over the past few years, and had them sent to Tanzania and now to the Guardian Pharmacy in Gayndah," she said.

Ken and Maisie said they have seen rather a lot of changes in Hervey Bay.

"From three and a half thousand people to what there is now," Maisie said.

"When we came to holiday, we would drive a gravel road from Maryborough."

The couple have also holidayed in New Zealand, Tasmania, South Australia and Darwin.

The most cherished moments they both hold close to their hearts in their family.

"Family has been full time - it is our lives," Maisie said.

Ken and Maisie have five children, 26 grandchildren, 43 great grandchildren with the 44th due in October and the 45th in February next year.