Play School live concert coming to Fraser Coast

THE popular ABC children's show Play School will be putting on a live concert on Saturday, May 13 here on the Fraser Coast.

Presenters Alex Papps and Michelle Lim Davidson will be taking the stage with some of the show's favourite characters including Big Ted, Little Ted and Jemima.

The long-running show recently celebrated its 50th birthday on public television.

The Maryborough concert is part of a national tour across Queensland's regional areas.

The concert will be held at the Maryborough Town Hall from 10am.

Tickets cost $22 with free entry for children under one-year-old.

Head to www.kidspromotions.com.au to buy tickets online.