Playboy bunny and banned beau facing drugs charges

AN accused Mongols bikie associate who is banned from the Gold Coast was allegedly found in a high-rise apartment alongside his Playboy bunny girlfriend with drugs present.

Dylan Kim Salmond, 29, and model girlfriend Giuliana Migliorini, who last year starred in a controversial Charlie Sheen commercial, were arrested when detectives raided the Chevron Renaissance Towers at the weekend.

Detectives allegedly uncovered a raft of drugs and utensils at the property, and a Viagra pill in Salmond's tracksuit pocket during a search at the watchhouse. Firearm parts and ammunition were also found, police say.

It's alleged Salmond told police he and Migliorini had been staying at the apartment for some days.

That's despite Salmond being banned from the Gold Coast precinct.

It's alleged a vial of testosterone was found on ­Salmond's bedside table, while a small amount of GBL stored in a juice bottle was in the ensuite.

A bumbag found at the apartment, which Salmond was seen wearing in CCTV, contained a used glass pipe, while a needle was also found in the room, police allege.

Model Giuliana Migliorini was arrested at a Gold Coast unit and charged with a drug offence.

Salmond has been charged with possessing dangerous drugs, possessing restricted drugs, possessing relevant substance, failing to dispose of a syringe and possessing utensils.

Migliorini was also charged with possession of dangerous drugs.

Her solicitor, Campbell MacCallum, of Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied Lawyers, said: "Given the matter is currently before the court, there's not much I can say. However, it's clear that she's getting herself mixed up with some outside influences."

Mr MacCallum said he had not yet received instructions on how the charges would proceed.

Salmond briefly appeared in Southport Magistrates Court on yesterday. His matter will be heard again today.

Migliorini's Instagram, which is filled with her modelling exploits, states: "Ultratune Ambassador" and lists her front page Playboy and Maxim magazine editions.

The Gold Coast woman was one of the Gold Coast bikini models who starred in the Ultra Tune ads featuring actors Charlie Sheen and Pamela Anderson in the last two years.

Migliorini is due to appear in the Southport Magistrates Court on August 26.

Police investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Playboy bunny and banned beau facing drugs charges