Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cats star Gary Ablett. Picture: AAP Image/Julian Smith
Cats star Gary Ablett. Picture: AAP Image/Julian Smith
AFL

Agent to speak to Ablett about ‘liking’ Folau post

16th Apr 2019 10:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GARY Ablett's agent, Liam Pickering, will speak to the Geelong icon about "liking" Israel Folau's controversial Instagram posts.

Ablett, 35, was dragged into the Folau scandal last week, along with an English rugby player, after interacting with the post, which featured a picture with the words: "Warning. Drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists, idolators. Hell awaits you. Repent! Only Jesus saves."

 

Pickering has "not" spoken to Ablett about the issue, but the pair will have a "discussion".

"No, I did not (speak to Ablett about it)," Pickering said on SEN Breakfast.

"He's 35 years old… I'm not going to go out of my way.

"We'll have a discussion when I have a discussion with him over a number of other things.

"He's one of the greatest players of all time, I'm sure he can handle what he's doing (on social media)."

More Stories

Show More
afl gary ablett geelong cats israel folau liam pickering
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Bay's commercial fishermen fear changes could gut industry

    premium_icon Bay's commercial fishermen fear changes could gut industry

    Business Labor's changes, still in draft form, have Mr Hughes fearing he could lose his livelihood.

    ELECTION: Candidates weigh in on 'ambitious' vehicle targets

    premium_icon ELECTION: Candidates weigh in on 'ambitious' vehicle targets

    News 'It's a new industry which needs great advocacy in this area.'

    UPDATE: Multiple reports of man with gun in Hervey Bay

    premium_icon UPDATE: Multiple reports of man with gun in Hervey Bay

    Crime Police responded to reports of a man carrying a gun.

    REVEALED: Tender awarded for Hervey Bay aviation precinct

    premium_icon REVEALED: Tender awarded for Hervey Bay aviation precinct

    Council News Astro Aero is building a high-tech aircraft manufacturing facility.