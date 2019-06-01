Players fresh from spell for big test

POWER: Brothers Aston Villa's Cohen Read kicks long earlier this season. The side faces the Wide Bay Buccaneers tonight at Martens Oval.

POWER: Brothers Aston Villa's Cohen Read kicks long earlier this season. The side faces the Wide Bay Buccaneers tonight at Martens Oval. Brian Cassidy

FOOTBALL: Brothers Aston Villa coach Glen Sparozvich hopes a week away from football can invigorate the side to bounce back this weekend.

The side will face the Wide Bay Buccaneers at Martens Oval after the competition had a break last week.

It came at a perfect time for the club, which is on the worst losing streak in the history of the Wide Bay Premier League.

The side has lost its past three matches in the competition, including a 4-0 loss to the KSS Jets last time out.

Sparozvich said the side didn't deserve to lose by that margin.

"We played some nice football but just take our chances,” he said.

"It's been the same old, same old, of not getting any luck going our way.”

Sparozvich made the decision late last week to give the side Thursday and the weekend off to refresh the mind and get away from the sport.

The coach admits it has been tough this season given the lack of success so far.

"It's a first for me and a first for the players (to be in this position),” he said.

"But we've got 12 games of football left, so anything can happen.”

Sparozvich said the lack of form has come down to the side not having luck go its way.

But he says the players have been out of form as well and he hasn't had the squad depth to change it.

He hopes a solid week this week on the training track can help them turn it around.

"We're looking to get the season back on track,” he said.

"Hopefully we can get the full squad going back in form again.”

The team might be without Michael Stayte, who missed the team's last contest, against the KSS Jets two weeks ago.

The side will face a Buccaneers side full of confidence after it won its first match of the season more than a week ago against the United Warriors.

The game starts at 6pm in the only WBPL game to be held at Martens Oval.