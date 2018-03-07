Players get back on course after rain

PLAYERS finally got back onto the course after a week-long drenching and scoring was exceptional for March's Monthly Mug.

A-grader Mark Knapp shot a great score of 3 under par 67 for 64 nett to take out the Mug from Brett Dioth on 67.

Howard Smith survived a countback on 69 nett from Jeff Slocombe to win B-grade.

In C-grade, Paul Garland was the winner with 67 nett from Peter Heit on 68.

In the ladies, Sue Paxton took out the Monthly Medal with 70 nett from Karen Delpopolo on 73.

Playing on Saturday Dan Oakhill nearly hit the perfect shot on the 7th. Even though it didn't finish in the hole it stayed within the circle and Dan won the $500 Sidewinder Jackpot.

Another interesting stat also occurred during Friday Club when Tyson Bedford birdied all the par 3s on the front nine to record three 2s on his scorecard.

Sunday's Medley Stableford was a close affair with a count back needed to separate two players on 37 points. In the end Jordie Hancock was crowned the winner over Russ Sherrington.

This Saturday the men will be playing a Single Stableford while the ladies are playing a 4BBB Stableford. Sunday is the rescheduled Brother's Rugby League Fun Day.

The same timesheet was transferred from a fortnight ago with the only change being that the afternoon shotgun is now 12.15pm.

There are still limited positions available in both shotgun starts.