Players in tears after seeing injury

Cenk Tosun's header eight minutes into stoppage time salvaged a 1-1 draw for Everton against Tottenham in a match overshadowed by a serious leg injury to Everton midfielder Andre Gomes.

Spurs' Son Heung-min was shown a straight red card for his foul on the Portuguese international, but the injury was suffered as Gomes's momentum saw him crash into Serge Aurier.

"It is a bad moment for us as a group and as a team. It's more than a football game, this is the most important thing right now," said Everton manager Marco Silva.

Andre Gomes holds his broken leg. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Son Heung-min was inconsolable after the incident.

Tottenham led 1-0 at that stage thanks to Dele Alli's strike just after the hour mark.

The injury to Gomes proved a turning point with Son visibly upset even before he was shown a red card.

"He (Son) is devastated and in tears," said Alli. "It's not his fault. Son is one of nicest people you've ever met. He can't even lift his head up, he's crying so much."

Heung-min Son left in tears after his tackle led to Andre Gomes’ injury 💔 pic.twitter.com/phkjCK2T7j — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 3, 2019

Seamus Coleman went to Spurs changing room after game to console Son. "I want to say thank you to Coleman and the Everton players, they were fantastic" says Mauricio Pochettino, who insists Son should not have been sent off for tackle that led to Andre Gomes' injury. — Andy Hunter (@AHunterGuardian) November 3, 2019

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said his club had the utmost sympathy for Gomes.

"We feel very sorry," he said. "Was a really bad situation, very bad luck how he landed in the action. We can only send our best wishes and (we are) devastated for the situation."

However, Pochettino believed the red card shown to Son was harsh, particularly as referee Martin Atkinson had first produced a yellow card prior to seeing Gomes's injury.

"I cannot agree with the red card of Sonny," added Pochettino. "VAR must help the referee, I don't know what is going on and what happens with this tool. Rather than help the referee it is creating more confusion."

Serge Aurier can’t believe what he’s seen. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Both managers were left frustrated at the use of VAR as both sides saw a strong penalty claim turned down in the second half despite a lengthy delay to review the incidents.

First Tottenham were denied as Son was up-ended by Yerry Mina with the score at 0-0 and then, after Alli opened the scoring, the England midfielder escaped unpunished from a handball inside his own box.

"I think the referee needs to go to the screen and check like in other leagues. It's the referee that needs to take the decision not the VAR from I don't know where," said Pochettino.

A point does little to improve a poor start to the season for either side with Everton still hovering just one place above the relegation zone, while Spurs remain in the bottom half in 11th with 13 points from their first 11 games.