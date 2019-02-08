Players revealed: Athletes named to visit Coast

BUILDING FOUNDATIONS: Brisbane Lions player Tom Cutler will be one of five players coming to run development sessions on the Fraser Coast next week.

AFL: TOM Cutler didn't set out to make the Australian Football League when he pulled on his first pair of boots at age four.

The Melbourne-born Brisbane Lions defender originally took to the green for the sheer love of the game.

A feeling he hopes to pass on to Fraser Coast children when he visits the region with four other players and a coach on Monday.

The soon-to-be 23-year-old was drafted in 2014 and every year since then has trekked across Queensland once a year to give back.

The aim of the community camps which happen simultaneously across Queensland is to not only promote the Lions club but also grow the sport.

"Coming from Melbourne AFL is like a religion,” he said.

"When I moved up to Queensland I knew it was different. We don't draw as big a crowd for games but the fans are just as passionate.

"I enjoy the enthusiasm and the energy of the clinics we run at the schools.”

In groups, the players will spend a whirlwind two days visiting 17 schools from Maryborough to Hervey Bay and taking hour-long AFL sessions as well as open training with the three local AFL clubs - Maryborough Bears, Hervey Bay Bombers and Bay Power.

"A lot of the time this is kids' first interaction with the sport. I mean sometimes I get asked if I know any of the Broncos players,” he said with a laugh.

"It's fun to work with a clean slate and a good chance to leave a good first impression.

"The game isn't well known in certain parts of the state which is a big reason why we are out and about.”

Cutler said he didn't start to get serious about joining the big league until he was 17.

"My biggest advice is just to enjoy the game and enjoy playing with your friends and your team mates. Not everyone wants to play at professional level,” he said.

"You get the most out of it by enjoying it.

"As a professional, sometimes it's easy to lose fun elements and I always look back fondly on my own junior club and remember why I play the game.”

Brisbane Lions stars visiting

Coach Ben Hudson

Sam Skinner

Eric Hipwood

Lincoln McCarthy

Oscar McInerney

Tom Cutler