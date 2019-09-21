Menu
News

PLAYERS TO WATCH: Five Roar players to watch in today's game

21st Sep 2019 9:37 AM
FOOTBALL: The Brisbane Roar is fielding a new team for the 2019/20 with plenty of new faces.

The Chronicle sat down with CEO, David Pourre and asked him to name five players the fans should watch in today's match.

Jay O'Shea: The irishman has plenty of experience playing in the United Kingdom and guided Bury FC to League Two promotion.

The midfielder has settled well into his new club.

Roy O'Donovan: Another new signing, the forward has already found the back of the net in pre-season matches.

Another Irishman who continues to impress on and off the pitch.

Tom Aldred: The talented defender brings plenty of experience having played for Blackpool and most recently Motherwell in the Scottish Premier League.

Dylan Wenzel-Halls: A young forward who made his Roar debut last season impressing many playing 20 matches.

Wenzel-Halls progressed to the Roar after spending time with the Western Pride in the NPL Queensland competition.

Stefan Mauk: Mauk a talented mid=fielder has made 74 appearances in the A-League including four matches for the Roar.

Mauk has a wealth of expeirence including time spent in the Dutch Eredivisie competition.

