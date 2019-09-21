PLAYERS TO WATCH: Fraser Coast players in tonight's match
FOOTBALL: Wide Bay Premier League players will have the opportunity to match their skills with the current Brisbane Roar players in the pre-season match tonight.
The team selected represents the best in Wide Bay Football including several Fraser Coast players.
Anthony Mollee: A great striker from the Sunbury club who has the ability to create havoc up front.
Kyle Townsend: The Buccaneers player has a great tactical football mind with the ability to control a match.
Liam Previtera: A midfielder for the KSS Jets his work rate in the middle of the field has his team mates in awe.
Tyson Bedford: The Sunbury mid-fielder also has the ability to shoulder most of the midfield hard work and will play constant for the full match.
Mathew Capelo: His biggest strength for this KSS Jet is his ability to support his team mates on the ball in both attack and defence.
Jacob Champman: The Sunbury player is aggressive in his play with a never say die attitude and never gives up.