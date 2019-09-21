Menu
Anthony Mollee (7) heads the ball towards the goal. at Maryborough Cricket Club.
Anthony Mollee (7) heads the ball towards the goal. at Maryborough Cricket Club.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Fraser Coast players in tonight's match

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
21st Sep 2019 9:42 AM
FOOTBALL: Wide Bay Premier League players will have the opportunity to match their skills with the current Brisbane Roar players in the pre-season match tonight.

The team selected represents the best in Wide Bay Football including several Fraser Coast players.

Anthony Mollee: A great striker from the Sunbury club who has the ability to create havoc up front.

Kyle Townsend: The Buccaneers player has a great tactical football mind with the ability to control a match.

- Kyle Townsend.
Kyle Townsend.

Liam Previtera: A midfielder for the KSS Jets his work rate in the middle of the field has his team mates in awe.

Liam Previtera almost finds the net for KSS Jets.
Liam Previtera almost finds the net for KSS Jets.

Tyson Bedford: The Sunbury mid-fielder also has the ability to shoulder most of the midfield hard work and will play constant for the full match.

Tyson Bedford.
Tyson Bedford.

Mathew Capelo: His biggest strength for this KSS Jet is his ability to support his team mates on the ball in both attack and defence.

Matt Capelo
Matt Capelo

Jacob Champman: The Sunbury player is aggressive in his play with a never say die attitude and never gives up.

Jacob Chapman
Jacob Chapman
