PLAYERS TO WATCH: Fraser Coast players in tonight's match

Anthony Mollee (7) heads the ball towards the goal. at Maryborough Cricket Club. Matthew McInerney

FOOTBALL: Wide Bay Premier League players will have the opportunity to match their skills with the current Brisbane Roar players in the pre-season match tonight.

The team selected represents the best in Wide Bay Football including several Fraser Coast players.

Anthony Mollee: A great striker from the Sunbury club who has the ability to create havoc up front.

Kyle Townsend: The Buccaneers player has a great tactical football mind with the ability to control a match.

Liam Previtera: A midfielder for the KSS Jets his work rate in the middle of the field has his team mates in awe.

Tyson Bedford: The Sunbury mid-fielder also has the ability to shoulder most of the midfield hard work and will play constant for the full match.

Mathew Capelo: His biggest strength for this KSS Jet is his ability to support his team mates on the ball in both attack and defence.

Jacob Champman: The Sunbury player is aggressive in his play with a never say die attitude and never gives up.