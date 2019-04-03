Players to watch in tonight's epic school showdown
RUGBY LEAGUE:
XAVIER
Name: Casey Russell
Position: Centre and Captain
Number of Years playing rugby league: Seven
Playing Strength: Strong in open play running the ball, great tackling technique
Opposition Player to watch out for: Ethan Ballard and Tyrone Stacey
How do you believe you can win: Moving the ball wide and giving our outside backs early ball
Name: Brad Goodluck
Position: Lock
Number of Years playing rugby league: Four
Playing Strength: Defence
Opposition Player to watch out for: Tyrone Stacey
How do you believe you can win: Complete our sets, run hard and get numbers into our tackles.
Name: Lochie Armstrong
Position: Hooker
Number of Years playing rugby league: Six
Playing Strength: Great passing game and solid defence
Opposition Player to watch out for: Ethan Ballard and Tyrone Stacey
How do you believe you can win: Complete our sets and score out wide
Name: Jaspa Wright
Position: Halfback
Number of Years playing rugby league: Six
Playing Strength: Reading the play, passing and speed
Opposition Player to watch out for: Ethan Ballard
How do you believe you can win: Complete our sets and play to our structure
Name: Cameron Tobin
Position: Second row
Number of Years playing rugby league: One
Playing Strength: Consistent tackler
Opposition Player to watch out for: Tyrone Stacey
How do you believe you can win: Completing our sets
Name: Dylan Crockford
Position: Fullback
Number of Years playing rugby league: Eights
Playing Strength: Passing and defence
Opposition Player to watch out for: Ethan Ballard, Tyrone Stacey and Jorden Kemble
How do you believe you can win: Complete our sets and play smart
ALDRIDGE
Name: Bailey Robertson
Position: Centre and Captain
Number of Years playing rugby league: Ten
Playing Strength: Leadership and communication
Opposition Player to watch out for: Casey Russell and Jaiden Davis
Name: Lochlan Greenfield
Position: Centre
Number of Years playing rugby league: Six
Playing Strength: Running good lines in support
Opposition Player to watch out for:Jaiden Davis
Name: Joel Cox
Position: Five-Eigth
Number of Years playing rugby league: Eight
Playing Strength: Aggressive running
Opposition Player to watch out for: Casey Russell
Name: Clayton Maher
Position: Front Row
Number of Years playing rugby league: Three
Playing Strength: Making metres for the team
Opposition Player to watch out for: Jaiden Davis
Name: Tyson Allen
Position: Centre
Number of Years playing rugby league: Three
Playing Strength: Speed and defence
Opposition Player to watch out for: Casey Russell
Name: Jorden Kemble
Position: Fullback
Number of Years playing rugby league: Ten
Playing Strength: Good exit sets
Opposition Player to watch out for: Gula Shillingsworth