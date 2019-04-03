Players to watch in tonight's epic school showdown

RUGBY LEAGUE:

XAVIER

Xavier College - Casey Russell Contributed

Name: Casey Russell

Position: Centre and Captain

Number of Years playing rugby league: Seven

Playing Strength: Strong in open play running the ball, great tackling technique

Opposition Player to watch out for: Ethan Ballard and Tyrone Stacey

How do you believe you can win: Moving the ball wide and giving our outside backs early ball

Xavier College - Bradley Goodluck Contributed

Name: Brad Goodluck

Position: Lock

Number of Years playing rugby league: Four

Playing Strength: Defence

Opposition Player to watch out for: Tyrone Stacey

How do you believe you can win: Complete our sets, run hard and get numbers into our tackles.

Xavier College - Lochie Armstrong Contributed

Name: Lochie Armstrong

Position: Hooker

Number of Years playing rugby league: Six

Playing Strength: Great passing game and solid defence

Opposition Player to watch out for: Ethan Ballard and Tyrone Stacey

How do you believe you can win: Complete our sets and score out wide

Xavier College - Jaspa Wright Contributed

Name: Jaspa Wright

Position: Halfback

Number of Years playing rugby league: Six

Playing Strength: Reading the play, passing and speed

Opposition Player to watch out for: Ethan Ballard

How do you believe you can win: Complete our sets and play to our structure

Xavier College - Cameron Tobin Contributed

Name: Cameron Tobin

Position: Second row

Number of Years playing rugby league: One

Playing Strength: Consistent tackler

Opposition Player to watch out for: Tyrone Stacey

How do you believe you can win: Completing our sets

Xavier College - Dylan Crockford Contributed

Name: Dylan Crockford

Position: Fullback

Number of Years playing rugby league: Eights

Playing Strength: Passing and defence

Opposition Player to watch out for: Ethan Ballard, Tyrone Stacey and Jorden Kemble

How do you believe you can win: Complete our sets and play smart

ALDRIDGE

Name: Bailey Robertson

Position: Centre and Captain

Number of Years playing rugby league: Ten

Playing Strength: Leadership and communication

Opposition Player to watch out for: Casey Russell and Jaiden Davis

Aldridge - Lochlan Greenfield Contributed

Name: Lochlan Greenfield

Position: Centre

Number of Years playing rugby league: Six

Playing Strength: Running good lines in support

Opposition Player to watch out for:Jaiden Davis

Aldridge - Joel Cox Contributed

Name: Joel Cox

Position: Five-Eigth

Number of Years playing rugby league: Eight

Playing Strength: Aggressive running

Opposition Player to watch out for: Casey Russell

Aldridge - Clayton Maher Contributed

Name: Clayton Maher

Position: Front Row

Number of Years playing rugby league: Three

Playing Strength: Making metres for the team

Opposition Player to watch out for: Jaiden Davis

Aldridge - Tyson Allen Contributed

Name: Tyson Allen

Position: Centre

Number of Years playing rugby league: Three

Playing Strength: Speed and defence

Opposition Player to watch out for: Casey Russell

Aldridge - Jorden Kemble Contributed

Name: Jorden Kemble

Position: Fullback

Number of Years playing rugby league: Ten

Playing Strength: Good exit sets

Opposition Player to watch out for: Gula Shillingsworth