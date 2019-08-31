Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MIDFIELDER: Marcus Dyson.
MIDFIELDER: Marcus Dyson. Brendan Bowers
AFL

PLAYERS TO WATCH: Top six to watch in the Wide Bay AFL Final

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
31st Aug 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Marcus Dyson

THE two-time Stedman medallist will bring the energy for the Power team.

The enthusiastic midfielder has an engine that will keep the Bombers' midfield on their toes.

Josh Wheeler

Josh Wheeler creates a presence for Bay Power up forward.

The Hervey Bay Bombers will have to be at their best to keep him in check.

His on field communication and leadership will keep his team on track.

FORWARD: Josh Wheeler.
FORWARD: Josh Wheeler. Brendan Bowers

Glenn Krohn

THE experienced mid-forward will be determined to secure the club's first premiership.

Club legend Krohn will be focused on keeping the Bombers backs busy.

MID-FORWARD: Glenn Krohn.
MID-FORWARD: Glenn Krohn. Brendan Bowers

Travis Mills

The league's top goal scorer will be out to continue his good form up front for the Bombers.

Power know they will have to be on their game to stop his scoring prowess.

Travis Mills
Travis Mills Cody Fox

Jakob Tietz

THE young mid-field forward is predicting a good win for the Bombers.

Confidence is high with a good feeling around the club.

Returning from injury at the start of the season, he is fit and ready to bomb the ball into goal.

Jakob Tietz.
Jakob Tietz. Alistair Brightman

Jake Nagy

JAKE Nagy will be a thorn in the side of the opposition.

His hard challenges at the ball from half-back flank will have a large impact on the end result.

Returning from injury mid-season, Nagy has been dominant over the past few weeks.

Jake Nagy.
Jake Nagy. Alistair Brightman
bay power fc sport hervey bay bombers local sport wide bay afl
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    BOATIES REJOICE: New M'boro jetty tipped to bring business

    premium_icon BOATIES REJOICE: New M'boro jetty tipped to bring business

    News The $1.78 million March St jetty was opened by Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders and Fraser Coast Regional Council representatives

    UPDATE: One in hospital after Oakhurst fire

    premium_icon UPDATE: One in hospital after Oakhurst fire

    News Two urban crews arrived at the scene about 1.45pm

    BREAKING: One hospitalised after truck and car crash

    premium_icon BREAKING: One hospitalised after truck and car crash

    Breaking One person has been transported to hospital after a two vehicle crash

    9 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

    premium_icon 9 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

    News Are you going to the Tiaro Father's Day show and Shine?