LOVABLE: Honey has a big sweet heart.
Community

Playful pets in need of a home

Boni Holmes
by
17th Aug 2018 1:46 PM

THE Maryborough and District Animal Refuge has dozens of pets available for adoption.

All animals are desexed, vaccinated, microchipped, registered (except cats) and up-to-date with flea and worm treatment.

The refuge is always looking for donations of food, finances and/or sponsorship.

This week there is five-month-old Honey who is a Malamute cross Mastiff.

Honey is a goofy young girl with a lot of energy.

She enjoys playing and learning new things, as she is still young she will require a home who can dedicate time to help her learn manners and basic training.

She is a big sweet heart but can be a little boisterous so may be more suited to a home with older children.

Honey still has some growing to do so will be quite a large girl once fully grown.

To take Honey home she will cost you $315.

 

PURRFECT: Oliver loves a good scratch under the chin.
Another furbaby looking for a forever home is domestic short haired Oliver who is 18-months-old.

Oliver is a sweet and smoochy boy.

Although not a kitten any more, he still enjoys a game or two and he loves a good scratch under the chin.

Oliver would love to find a home where he could claim a spot next to you on the couch of an evening.

It will cost you $180 to adopt Oliver.

HAVE A HOME?

For more information visit 765 Kent Street, behind the Maryborough Cemetery, visit Maryborough Animal Refuge on Facebook, visit their website or phone 41231712.

