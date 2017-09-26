Playground in Maryborough has new fence

A playground overlooking the Mary River on the edge of Queens Park has now been fenced.

A playground overlooking the Mary River on the edge of Queens Park has now been fenced. Fraser Coast Regional Council

A PLAYGROUND overlooking the Mary River on the edge of Queens Park has now been fenced.

The fence has been a long-term project for Cr Paul Truscott.

"I started lobbying for this project back in 2011, before I was on Council," Cr Truscott said."As a parent of two young children at the time, I wanted to make sure that children playing in playgrounds within a close proximity to a road were safe, so that parents could have just as an enjoyable time in the park as their children.

"I'm regularly at parks throughout the Fraser Coast with our kids and from speaking with other parents and caregivers it is often a challenge, particularly if looking after more than one child, in keeping an eye on all the youngsters at the same time.

"You can be watching one child or helping one climb or swing and in a split second another child can be running in the other direction. This fence adds safety and security for the kids and parents.

"Cr Daniel Sanderson, also a father of young children, and I both contributed from our discretionary funds to complete the project, to install a 1.2metre high fence with two self-locking safety gates around the playground.