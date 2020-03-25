Menu
Council News

Playgrounds, public barbecues to close due to virus threat

Carlie Walker
by
25th Mar 2020 1:00 PM
PLAYGROUNDS and public barbecues will be closed and markets on council-controlled land called off in the wake of new coronavirus restrictions announced by the Federal Government.

Fraser Coast Regional Council CEO Ken Diehm said the council was actively monitoring and responding to the rapidly evolving situation.

"The health and safety of the community is our highest priority, and it is vital that we all abide by the National Cabinet directions that are aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus," he said.

"We haven't made these local decisions lightly.

"The decisions are being made in line with the updated advice from the Federal and State Governments around the need for more social distancing to ensure we all stay safe in these difficult and unprecedented times."

The changes include: Playgrounds will be closed as of Thursday. Signs will be installed and major playgrounds will be fenced off; public barbecues will be turned off as of Thursday; markets on council-controlled land will be prohibited from Wednesday; organised activities in parks and council-owned or controlled land involving more than 10 people will be prohibited from Wednesday; and existing and future bookings of council facilities for weddings, funerals, sport and social activities will be advised that approval is subject to compliance with new national coronavirus restrictions.

Mr Diehm said fresh produce traders could make an application to the council for free itinerant vendor or mobile food vendor permits.

"While I know many will be disappointed that markets have to close, vendors selling food such as fresh fruit and vegetables can apply for free permits to operate on council-owned or controlled land as the fees are currently being waived," he said.

The announcement follows previous decisions to close council facilities such as pools and cultural facilities and to limit the opening of the pounds and Fraser Coast Adoption Centre to appointment only.

The council's Customer Service Centres remain open at this stage, but residents are encouraged to pay bills and do business with Council over the phone (1300 79 49 29), email (enquiry@frasercoast.qld.gov.au) or online via www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au

