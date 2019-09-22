Playing on: Marshall officially re-signs with Wests Tigers

Wests Tigers veteran Benji Marshall has given himself one final chance to lead his beloved club back to the NRL finals after signing a one-year contract extension.

Marshall on Saturday night announced he had officially put pen to paper to play on in 2020 in what is almost certain to be the 34-year-old's career swansong.

"Officially, about an hour ago, I can announce I signed for another year with the Tigers," Marshall told Fox League's Finals Footy with Matty Johns.

"I thought our club has put some good things in place and I like the direction the club is going under Madge (coach Michael Maguire) and I'm looking forward to it."

Marshall was a shining light for the Tigers in 2019 and took the side to within one game of a finals appearance.

Since returning to the joint venture, after stints in rugby union and at St George Illawarra and Brisbane, the veteran playmaker has discovered a second lease on life.

His experience will be especially vital next year given the retirement of Robbie Farah and with fellow veteran Chris Lawrence's future being up in the air.

The Tigers are the in grips of the longest current top-eight drought of any club in the competition having not been to the finals since 2011.

Marshall has played 308 games since debuting in 2003 and was instrumental in the club's lone premiership win in 2005.

