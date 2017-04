The search kept the group busy.

THEY'RE egg-sperts in their field - the children from Hervey Bay's Playmates playgroup.

On an excursion to the Botanic Gardens, they quickly fulfilled their mission to rescue chocolate eggs from the ferns.

Coordinator Peta Whitney said the morning was a great activity for youngsters.

"We had dancing and stories, we made some baskets and each little person adopted a toy chick to take home.”

Playmates playgroup meets every Wednesday from 9.30am. Details: 43 253 243.